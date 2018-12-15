Green (lower body) has been shifted to injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

This is hardly a surprise given that Green could miss up to five weeks due to a lower-body injury that he sustained in Monday's game against the Kings. Rookie blueliner Filip Hronek is the replacement option for Green, arriving from AHL Grand Rapids, while Nick Jensen moves up a peg to the second pairing with Niklas Kronwall.

More News
Our Latest Stories