Red Wings' Mike Green: Designated for IR
Green (lower body) has been shifted to injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
This is hardly a surprise given that Green could miss up to five weeks due to a lower-body injury that he sustained in Monday's game against the Kings. Rookie blueliner Filip Hronek is the replacement option for Green, arriving from AHL Grand Rapids, while Nick Jensen moves up a peg to the second pairing with Niklas Kronwall.
More News
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Out at least three weeks•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Misses practice with ankle injury•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Pads stats in win•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Seems content in Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Adds three points to season ledger•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Producing modestly since return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...