Green has been diagnosed with a virus that is attacking his liver and causing fatigue, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Green will meet with an infectious-disease specialist to determine his next course of action, but at this point his status for Detroit's Oct. 4 season opener against Columbus is in serious jeopardy. Until more is known, fantasy owners who are considering drafting the veteran blueliner shouldn't count on him being available for the start of the campaign. A more clear-cut timetable for Green's recovery should be established after his appointment with the specialist.