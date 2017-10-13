Red Wings' Mike Green: Eight assists already
Green dished out two helpers, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-2 win over Arizona.
That's eight assists in four games for Green, who's already more than a third of the way to last season's 72-game total of 22. Detroit only has 11 goals all season, so the veteran defenseman has been extremely influential despite failing to light the lamp himself up to this point. Green topped 70 points twice with the Capitals but has broken 40 only once since 2010-11, so his hot start has come out of left field after two pedestrian campaigns with the Red Wings.
