Green (upper body) figures to remain on the shelf against the Flyers on Monday.

Green will be unavailable for his fourth consecutive contest due to his upper-body issue. On the year, the veteran has logged a mere 41 games due to various maladies, in which he tallied a paltry eight points. Given his injury woes, the Red Wings may be hard pressed to move the Calgary native prior to the deadline.

