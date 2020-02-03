Red Wings' Mike Green: Expected to miss Monday's matchup
Green (upper body) figures to remain on the shelf against the Flyers on Monday.
Green will be unavailable for his fourth consecutive contest due to his upper-body issue. On the year, the veteran has logged a mere 41 games due to various maladies, in which he tallied a paltry eight points. Given his injury woes, the Red Wings may be hard pressed to move the Calgary native prior to the deadline.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.