Green (neck) is expected to miss the start of the season due to fatigue, which may stem from a virus of some kind, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Green had surgery on his neck, but there had been nothing but positive reports in that regard throughout the summer. This latest issue is a bit of a head scratcher since a 13-year-old vet likely knows a thing or two about how to avoid fatigue, especially so early in training camp, though Green having a malady of some sort does seem like the most conceivable explanation at this point in time. Detroit simply cannot afford Green to be out long, as he's one of its lone offensive threats from the blue line and is fresh off a 33-point output from 2017-18.