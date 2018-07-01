Green is progressing well following neck surgery, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports. "Everything has gone beyond what expected," said the defenseman. "I'm training full throttle and feel great."

Green renewed his contract with the Red Wings for two years and $10.75 million, as relayed from CBC.ca on Saturday. With further consideration to this latest report, it's becoming easier to project the type of season that Green should have in 2018-19. So far, Detroit hasn't made any wholesale changes on its blue line through the draft and opening of the free-agency signing period, so we can likely expect the Alberta native to continue hovering around a 0.5 points per-pace-game pace.