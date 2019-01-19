Green scored a goal and an assist with a plus-2 rating in a 6-4 loss to the Flames on Friday.

The veteran defenseman came into the night with one assist in three games since returning to the lineup on Jan. 11, so this was a nice effort that hopefully get Green going again. It was his first multi-point night since Dec. 6. Green has four goals and 19 points with a plus-11 rating in 27 contests this season.