Red Wings' Mike Green: Fills stat sheet Friday
Green scored a goal and an assist with a plus-2 rating in a 6-4 loss to the Flames on Friday.
The veteran defenseman came into the night with one assist in three games since returning to the lineup on Jan. 11, so this was a nice effort that hopefully get Green going again. It was his first multi-point night since Dec. 6. Green has four goals and 19 points with a plus-11 rating in 27 contests this season.
