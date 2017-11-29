Green lit the lamp Tuesday against the Kings, but the Red Wings lost 4-1 to the Kings at home.

This was just the second goal of the season for Green, who snapped a five-game pointless skid. Given that the Alberta native is the only true offensive threat among the Wings defensemen, he has to rely heavily on his passing skills to be productive. He's up to 16 helpers (nine on the power play) through 25 games this season to stay relevant in fantasy circles.