Red Wings' Mike Green: Illness should be fleeting
Green is expected to play Saturday against the Coyotes, despite how he's been dealing with an illness, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
This news came straight from Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill and the team's official source, so we're quite confident that Green will be active for the next road game. He's accumulated five goals and 21 assists through 42 games, albeit with only three points (all assists) on the man advantage.
