Red Wings' Mike Green: Injured scratch Saturday
Green will miss Saturday's contest against the Predators due to an upper-body injury.
When it comes to the Red Wings, Green is considered the most likely to be get traded by the Feb. 26 deadline. There's no reason to believe that he's not actually injured, but his absence nonetheless will fuel speculation that he's on his way out. For the time being, physical forward/defenseman Luke Witkowski will sub in for Green, who's added 29 points (six goals, 23 assists) through 56 games this season.
