Red Wings' Mike Green: Injury shouldn't keep him out long
Green's upper-body injury isn't expected to affect him long-term, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Green, who is Detroit's lone offensive power-play threat from the blue line, will at least miss Saturday's contest against the Predators and should be considered day-to-day.
