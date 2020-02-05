Green (upper body) was officially designated for injured reserve Wednesday.

Green has already missed the past four games, so his placement on injured reserve won't change his recovery timeline, though it likely means he won't be in action for the Red Wings' two-game road trip versus Buffalo and Columbus on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Given his extended absence, Green may be hard pressed to get back over the 20-point mark this year, a threshold he hasn't missed since 2011-12 when he played in just 32 games for Washington.