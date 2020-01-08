Red Wings' Mike Green: Lends helping hand in rally
Green contributed a primary assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.
Green connected with Frans Nielsen for the forward's second goal of the contest, and it counted as the game-tying score ahead of rookie Filip Zadina's dagger in the waning moments. Father time has certainly caught up to the veteran defenseman, as Green has just two goals, six assists and a minus-20 rating through 35 games. Of course, Detroit is having a historically bad season, so he shouldn't have to shoulder too much of the blame.
