Red Wings' Mike Green: Lights lamp in loss
Green scored in Wednesday's 4-2 road loss to the Penguins.
The veteran power-play quarterback registered a team-high in ice time (24:01). A liver-attacking virus largely contributed to Green playing in just 43 games last season, but the Wings are confident that he can put the issue fully behind him.
