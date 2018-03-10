Red Wings' Mike Green: Manages another helper
Green picked up his 25th assist of the season Friday, but the Red Wings fell to the Blue Jackets in Columbus, 3-2.
Green picked up a secondary apple on an Andreas Athanasiou goal in the third period, with do-it-all forward Justin Abdelkader also involved in the scoring play. The mobile puck-moving defenseman surprisingly stayed in Detroit through the NHL's trade deadline, adding three points through five games since returning from a neck injury that cost him seven straight contests.
