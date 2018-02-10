Red Wings' Mike Green: Marks scoresheet twice in loss
Green scored a goal and added an assist during Friday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Islanders.
The veteran snapped a seven-game point drought with Friday's showing, and he's now up to a respectable six goals and 22 assists through 53 games for the campaign. Green's a sneaky asset in most settings right now because he's all but guaranteed to be dealt before the trade deadline. With improved surroundings, there's potential for him to finish the season strong.
