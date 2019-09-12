Red Wings' Mike Green: Medically cleared for camp
Green (illness) is ready for training camp, per Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site.
This news, which was relayed from Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, is highly encouraging after Green struggled with a liver-attacking virus at various points of the 2018-19 campaign. This corroborates a previous report that stated Green's issue is not a long-term concern, and a lot of rest is all the doctor ordered for the veteran defenseman. He'll look to build off a 2018-19 campaign that included eight goals, 25 assists and 13 power-play points through 66 contests.
