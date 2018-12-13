Green (ankle) was held out of practice Thursday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Green reportedly sustained his injury in Monday's game against the Kings, and he didn't see his usual allotment of minutes (15:46) in Tuesday's 6-2 road loss to the Capitals -- his former team. He should be considered questionable to play Friday night in a home clash with the Senators.

