Red Wings' Mike Green: Misses Saturday with illness
coach Jeff Blashill said Green missed Saturday's game with an illness, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Green was one of two Red Wings' defensemen, along with Joe Hicketts, to be scratched from Saturday's contest, and now we know why. The 34-year-old Green likely won't be out for long -- consider him day-to-day at this time. The Red Wings' next game is Monday versus the Predators.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.