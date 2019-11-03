coach Jeff Blashill said Green missed Saturday's game with an illness, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Green was one of two Red Wings' defensemen, along with Joe Hicketts, to be scratched from Saturday's contest, and now we know why. The 34-year-old Green likely won't be out for long -- consider him day-to-day at this time. The Red Wings' next game is Monday versus the Predators.