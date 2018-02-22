Green (upper body) did not skate Thursday morning, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Khan suggests that the Red Wings should intentionally keep Green out of the lineup, as he's bound to get dealt with the trade deadline looming. Indeed, flipping Green -- who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer -- would be much easier if there was less concern about his current upper-body injury, and with the Wings out of the playoff picture, it wouldn't make any sense for the team to play him. Assuming this is the last we'll see of Green in Motown, he'll finish with exactly 100 points (27 goals 73 assists) over 202 games donning the Winged Wheel. A contending team that can absorb what's left of his $6 million cap hit would surely benefit from his terrific on-ice vision and power-play exploits.