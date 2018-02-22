Red Wings' Mike Green: Misses skate amid trade rumors
Green (upper body) did not skate Thursday morning, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Khan suggests that the Red Wings should intentionally keep Green out of the lineup, as he's bound to get dealt with the trade deadline looming. Indeed, flipping Green -- who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer -- would be much easier if there was less concern about his current upper-body injury, and with the Wings out of the playoff picture, it wouldn't make any sense for the team to play him. Assuming this is the last we'll see of Green in Motown, he'll finish with exactly 100 points (27 goals 73 assists) over 202 games donning the Winged Wheel. A contending team that can absorb what's left of his $6 million cap hit would surely benefit from his terrific on-ice vision and power-play exploits.
More News
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Not ready to return•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Will not play Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Injury shouldn't keep him out long•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Injured scratch Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Marks scoresheet twice in loss•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Rewards owners with assist despite loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...