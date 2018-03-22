Play

Green (back) will undergo cervical spine surgery and miss the rest of the 2017-18 campaign.

This is obviously very unfortunate news for the 32-year-old defenseman. Green has eight goals and 33 points this year, his fifth consecutive 30-point season. There is no set timetable yet for his recovery period, but he'll likely be able to suit up at the start of next season.

