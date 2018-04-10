Green's cervical spine surgery was successful, per Red Wings GM Ken Holland, who added that the defenseman is on track to be ready for training camp in the fall.

This is great news for Green, who is due for a new contract as a pending unrestricted free agent. He made $18 million over three years on his last deal with Detroit, so it'll be interesting to see if another team is willing to give him a bump in pay following his 2017-18 output of eight goals, 25 assists and 13 power-play points. Hockey pundits abound figured Green would've moved on ahead of February's trade deadline, but the defenseman stayed put and sounded pleased about remaining in Detroit.