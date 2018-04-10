Red Wings' Mike Green: Neck surgery goes without a hitch
Green's cervical spine surgery was successful, per Red Wings GM Ken Holland, who added that the defenseman is on track to be ready for training camp in the fall.
This is great news for Green, who is due for a new contract as a pending unrestricted free agent. He made $18 million over three years on his last deal with Detroit, so it'll be interesting to see if another team is willing to give him a bump in pay following his 2017-18 output of eight goals, 25 assists and 13 power-play points. Hockey pundits abound figured Green would've moved on ahead of February's trade deadline, but the defenseman stayed put and sounded pleased about remaining in Detroit.
More News
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Missing remainder of season•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Manages another helper•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Collects two points in OT loss•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Confident he'll suit up Friday•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Sitting out for seventh straight contest•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Stays in Motown•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...