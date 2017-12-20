Red Wings' Mike Green: Nets third goal of season
Green snapped a seven-game point drought with an even-strength goal in Tuesday night's 6-3 road win over the Islanders. This was his third goal of the campaign.
The Canadian blueliner is averaging just over two shots per game, but he's not connecting at his usual rate. Naturally, his assists keep him relevant in fantasy -- he's collected 16 of those through 33 contests -- though we've come to expect more from the defenseman owning a career shooting percentage of 8.1.
