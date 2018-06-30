Red Wings' Mike Green: New deal for two years, $10.75 million
Green (neck) has agreed to a two-year, $10.75 million contract extension with the Red Wings, CBC.ca reports, citing an anonymous source.
The original source was not disclosed because the deal has not officially been announced. Still, the relaying media company is credible, so there's reason to believe the contract terms are accurate. Green earned $6 million annually over the life of a three-year deal that he procured with Detroit in July of 2015. Easily the team's best offensive weapon from the blue line, Green fashioned eight goals and 25 assists over 66 games last season, but one-third of that total came in the first month. The Wings could be all in on blue-line prospects such as Libor Sulak, Filip Hronek, and Dennis Cholowski by the time Green exhausts this latest contract.
