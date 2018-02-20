Red Wings' Mike Green: Not ready to return
Green (upper body) will not suit up in Tuesday's home game against the Predators, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Green remains on the active roster, despite the fact that he's about to miss his third consecutive game. The puck-moving blueliner's malady means that Luke Witkowski, who potted his first career goal against the Predators on Saturday, should continue to receive ice time.
More News
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Will not play Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Injury shouldn't keep him out long•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Injured scratch Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Marks scoresheet twice in loss•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Rewards owners with assist despite loss•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Two helpers in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...