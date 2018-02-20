Green (upper body) will not suit up in Tuesday's home game against the Predators, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Green remains on the active roster, despite the fact that he's about to miss his third consecutive game. The puck-moving blueliner's malady means that Luke Witkowski, who potted his first career goal against the Predators on Saturday, should continue to receive ice time.

