Red Wings' Mike Green: Offensive production still there
Green ranks ninth among defensemen with 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) in 18 games.
Those numbers are a bit skewed by his hot start, which included eight assists through his first four games of the season, but Green remains a serviceable fantasy option who's in a contract year. He's cashing in the balance of a three-year, $18 million contract with the Red Wings, but he'd likely need to go on an absurd run to command that kind of money on his next deal regardless of where he winds up.
