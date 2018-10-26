Red Wings' Mike Green: Officially removed from IR
Green (illness) has been activated from injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Ansar Khan of MLive.com reported Thursday that Green has been medically cleared for his season debut in the next contest, and now it's official with the Red Wings processing the transaction on game day. Green recorded eight goals, 25 assists and 13 power-play points over 66 games last season. A liver-attacking virus is to blame for his late start to the 2018-19 campaign, though he made it through practice without issue and should see a typical allotment of minutes against the Jets. Green has averaged 21:47 of ice time between three seasons with the Wings.
