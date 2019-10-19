Red Wings' Mike Green: Only goal in loss
Green scored a goal on three shots and added a pair of blocked shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.
Green's tally at 16:37 of the second period produced the final score in the game. It was his first point of the year, coming in his eighth game. The 34-year-old has blocked 23 shots and added 10 PIM, but fantasy owners are used to getting offense from him as well.
