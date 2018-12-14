Red Wings' Mike Green: Out at least three weeks
Green will be out 3-to-5 weeks with a lower-body injury, per Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill.
Green is suspected to be dealing with an ankle injury, but the team is being more generic with the designation for the time being. Either way, the defenseman is facing a long-term absence and Filip Hronek is on his way from AHL Grand Rapids to fill the void.
