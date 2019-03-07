Red Wings' Mike Green: Out for season
Green (virus) will miss the balance of the 2018-19 campaign.
Green's focus is squarely on recovering from a liver-attacking virus that initially crept up on him in training camp and has unfortunately been reactivated. There was hope that the mobile rearguard would be fine to return after 7-to-10 days off the ice, but the Red Wings have virtually no chance of making the playoffs, so it makes sense that he's been shut down completely. This should open up more playing time for the newly acquired Madison Bowey, plus rookies Filip Hronek and Dennis Cholowski, assuming the latter ultimately returns from AHL Grand Rapids.
