Green (illness) will miss the start of the regular season, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Battling a liver-attacking virus, the Red Wings have yet to pinpoint a timetable for his return, which isn't surprising given the nature of the bug. The veteran blueliner has reportedly made some positive strides forward recently, so it's possible he won't wind up missing too much time to begin the campaign because of it. Regardless, Detroit could bring an extremely young blue line crew to the rink Opening Night with Danny Dekeyser (upper body), Trevor Daley (lower body) and Jonathan Ericsson (upper body) all questionable for Opening Night.