Red Wings' Mike Green: Out of commission Thursday
Green (upper body) will not play Thursday against the Sabres, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
With Green's name still floating around in trade rumors, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Red Wings will hold him out again Thursday even if his injury has cleared up. Two more games remain before the deadline, potentially keeping fantasy owners without a key piece for a couple more nights unless he's traded ahead of the weekend or the team deems him ready to go. It wouldn't be surprising if Green has played his last game in Detroit, but Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press also indicates he could be in line to rejoin the action this weekend.
More News
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Misses skate amid trade rumors•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Not ready to return•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Will not play Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Injury shouldn't keep him out long•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Injured scratch Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Marks scoresheet twice in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...