Green (upper body) will not play Thursday against the Sabres, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

With Green's name still floating around in trade rumors, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Red Wings will hold him out again Thursday even if his injury has cleared up. Two more games remain before the deadline, potentially keeping fantasy owners without a key piece for a couple more nights unless he's traded ahead of the weekend or the team deems him ready to go. It wouldn't be surprising if Green has played his last game in Detroit, but Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press also indicates he could be in line to rejoin the action this weekend.