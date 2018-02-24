Red Wings' Mike Green: Out of lineup yet again
Green (neck) will not be in the lineup Saturday evening against the Hurricanes, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Green very well could be on the move ahead of Monday's trade deadline, so it's no surprise to see him sitting out a fifth consecutive game. Still, it wouldn't be right to completely dismiss the possibility that he's actually injured -- even if it's a minor affliction.
