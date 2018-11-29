Red Wings' Mike Green: Pads stats in win
Green picked up two assists while adding four shots, three hits, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.
After missing the first nine games of the season due to issues with his liver, Green has been more than making up for lost time. The 33-year-old now has two goals and 13 points in 16 games with a plus-9 rating, a vast improvement on the combined minus-34 he registered over the last two campaigns with Detroit. With the Wings overall playing a more competitive brand of hockey this year, their top blueliner might well be able to stay in the black on the defensive end.
