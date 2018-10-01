Green (illness) was put on injured reserve Monday.

It was already established that Green would miss the start of the season with a strange virus in his liver, but the placement on injured reserve clarifies the situation a bit. Detroit isn't looking to contend this year, so there is no reason for them to try and hurry the 32-year-old back into action. There is no way to set a reasonable timetable for his return without some pretty specific medical knowledge that we simply don't have.