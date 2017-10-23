Green is currently tied with Alex Pietrangelo of the Blues and Philadelphia's Shayne Gostisbehere for the league lead in points by a defenseman at 11.

The right-shooting rearguard appears highly motivated to produce in the early going, and it's safe to say that a driving force behind the surge is the fact that he's in a contract year. Green's occupying a whopping $6 million against the salary cap, and that's a huge chunk of change for a Detroit team that recently had to swing a couple of trades just to retain restricted free agent Andreas Athanasiou. It wouldn't be surprising to see Green traded at the next deadline, if not sooner.

