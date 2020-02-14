Coach Jeff Blashill indicated Friday that he anticipates Green suiting up for Saturday's game despite missing practice, though he suggested he won't know for certain until the day of the game, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Green played in each of the last three contests after returning from an upper-body injury, so it's unclear if that is involved in any way. It sounds like the chances are high that he will suit up, but clarification on his status should come before the opening faceoff Saturday.