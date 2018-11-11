Red Wings' Mike Green: Producing modestly since return
Green has four assists since returning from a virus on Oct. 26, though he didn't land on the scoresheet in Saturday's 4-3 shootout road win over the Hurricanes.
Green has played reasonably well through eight games of the 2018-19 campaign, but fantasy owners could be itching for him to light the lamp. The power-play quarterback has come up empty on 20 shots and he's fired wide of the net eight times. We'd say he could afford to receive more one-timers, but the Wings don't exactly excel when it comes to executing tape-to-tape passes between their defensemen.
More News
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Collects first point of 2018-19 campaign•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Officially removed from IR•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Set for Friday return•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Able to practice•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Return imminent•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Will miss at least one month•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...