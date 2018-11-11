Green has four assists since returning from a virus on Oct. 26, though he didn't land on the scoresheet in Saturday's 4-3 shootout road win over the Hurricanes.

Green has played reasonably well through eight games of the 2018-19 campaign, but fantasy owners could be itching for him to light the lamp. The power-play quarterback has come up empty on 20 shots and he's fired wide of the net eight times. We'd say he could afford to receive more one-timers, but the Wings don't exactly excel when it comes to executing tape-to-tape passes between their defensemen.