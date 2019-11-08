Red Wings' Mike Green: Ready to rock
Green (illness) will return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Bruins, MLive.com's Ansar Khan reports.
Green will return to a prominent role Friday, skating on Detroit's third pairing and second power-play unit against Boston. The veteran forward has had a highly disappointing start to the season, picking up just two points through his first 14 games, so he should remain on fantasy owners' benches until he starts to show signs of improvement.
