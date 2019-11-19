Red Wings' Mike Green: Rejoins team
Green (personal) is back with the team following the birth of his daughter, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Green should be back in the lineup Tuesday against Ottawa, as the reason for his recent absence hasn't been injury-related. The 34-year-old blueliner is no longer a mainstay in fantasy circles, having mustered just four points in 18 appearances this season.
