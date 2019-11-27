Red Wings' Mike Green: Remains out Wednesday
Green (upper body) won't be available Wednesday against the Maple Leafs, but he's hoping to return Friday in Philadelphia, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Green has been sidelined since Nov. 19 by this injury, but it sounds like he's nearing a return despite being unavailable Wednesday. His status isn't as important as it once was in the fantasy realm, as the 34-year-old blueliner has only cobbled together four points in 19 appearances this season.
