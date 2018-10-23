Green (illness) is expected to return within the next couple of games, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Green's season debut has been on hold as he rounds out his recovery from a liver-attacking virus. The Red Wings have had a heck of a time scoring and sealing up shooting lanes in his absence, as the team owns an egregious minus-19 goal differential through its first nine games of the young season. Green will try to make his way into a home game, either Friday against the Jets or in Sunday's clash with the Stars.