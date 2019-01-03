Red Wings' Mike Green: Return in sight
Green (lower body) will resume skating Friday, and if all goes well, he could return in a week, per Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill.
Green, who has missed the past 10 games with his injury, remains on injured reserve. There hasn't been any indication that the Wings are rushing him back, but we wouldn't underestimate just how badly this Detroit team needs him -- the Wings have lost six straight games and are 15-20-7.
More News
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Designated for IR•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Out at least three weeks•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Misses practice with ankle injury•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Pads stats in win•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Seems content in Detroit•
-
Red Wings' Mike Green: Adds three points to season ledger•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...