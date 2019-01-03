Green (lower body) will resume skating Friday, and if all goes well, he could return in a week, per Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill.

Green, who has missed the past 10 games with his injury, remains on injured reserve. There hasn't been any indication that the Wings are rushing him back, but we wouldn't underestimate just how badly this Detroit team needs him -- the Wings have lost six straight games and are 15-20-7.

