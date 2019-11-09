Green (illness) had three shots and two hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

The 34-year-old had missed the previous three games with an illness, so it was good to see him step back into the lineup and log a tick under 20 minutes of ice time. Once one of the game's elite offensive defensemen, Green has just one goal and one assist in 15 games this season. Leave him on your league's waiver wire.