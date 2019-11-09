Red Wings' Mike Green: Returns from illness
Green (illness) had three shots and two hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.
The 34-year-old had missed the previous three games with an illness, so it was good to see him step back into the lineup and log a tick under 20 minutes of ice time. Once one of the game's elite offensive defensemen, Green has just one goal and one assist in 15 games this season. Leave him on your league's waiver wire.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.