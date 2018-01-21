Red Wings' Mike Green: Rewards owners with assist despite loss
Green assisted on Detroit's only goal Saturday, with his team losing to the Hurricanes 3-1 at home.
Green needs just one more helper to match his total (22) from last season, when he appeared in 72 games. Half of his points have taken place with the man advantage to pretty much guarantee that he's universally owned across the fantasy hockey landscape, but he'll need to go on a crazy scoring binge to come close to the 14 lamp lighters he secured in 2016-17. If the Red Wings continue to struggle, Green could find himself on the move as a rental player for a contending team. He'll have the freedom to hit the open market in the summer.
