Green managed three power-play assists in Wednesday's 8-2 dismantling of Calgary at home.

This was his fourth multi-point effort of the season, but the first since hanging two points on the lowly Coyotes in an Oct. 12 contest. Green is the only defenseman on the Wings profiling as a true power-play quarterback, which basically ensures that the veteran will continue receiving as much playing time as his 32-year-old body allows.