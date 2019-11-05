According to coach Jeff Blashill, Green (illness) won't play Wednesday against the Rangers and is considered a longshot for Friday's matchup with Boston, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

It's been a rough start to the season for Green, who will miss a third consecutive contest Wednesday after totaling just two points through the first 14 games of the campaign. At this point, there are almost certainly better fantasy options available on the waiver wire.