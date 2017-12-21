Green had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Flyers on Wednesday.

The trip back into his old stomping grounds of the Metropolitan Division has been fruitful for Green, who's found the net on consecutive nights. Is this a sign he's back on his game, or merely a mirage for the 32-year-old blueliner? Given his struggles this year -- including a recent seven-game point drought -- if you've got the depth to do it, it might be wise to wait another game or two to see if his recent surge is real.