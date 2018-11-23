Green is not likely to be traded by the Red Wings this season, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

The Red Wings think highly of Green and he's been an excellent mentor for Detroit's fresh crop of blueliners, including Dennis Cholowski, who was taken 20th overall in the 2016 draft. Green's career odometer will roll over to 800 games Friday -- coincidentally, he'll oppose his former Capitals team in D.C. -- with the veteran accumulating 143 goals and 330 assists at the top level. There's always a market for a proven puck-moving defenseman, but despite plenty of opportunities for Green to move away from Motown, he hasn't budged.