The Red Wings placed Green (upper body) on injured reserve Sunday.

The move is retroactive to Nov. 19, as Green has been sidelined since he left Tuesdays game with the issue. This news means Green will have to miss Sunday's game against the Hurricanes, and his next chance to suit up is Wednesday against Toronto. In his stead, Dylan McIlrath and Alex Biega should battle for the last defensive spot for Sunday's matchup.